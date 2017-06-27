Miles for Men event set to grow in bid to reach £250,000 target

An emotional day in the Hartlepool calendar will reach new milestones this year.

The popular Miles for Men 5k run is five years old and charity founder Michael Day has big plans for the event.

Last year's Miles for Men event.

He is also hoping the amount donated to the cause since it was first formed will pass the £250,000 mark.

The packed day of activity will be held on Sunday, July 30, at The Domes in Seaton Carew.

There will be shows and live music as well as a chance to win a Peugeot car for £1 in a raffle.

The ever-popular Miles for Men run starts at 1pm with the 5k Walk for Women getting under way 20 minutes later.

There is certainly a lot more interest this year which is great especially as it is our fifth year. We are hoping that, by the end of the year, we can reach the target of £250,000 donated to the charity Michael Day

Under-5s can take part free of charge and those aged 5 to 17 pay £7.50.

Anyone aged 18 to 64 can enter for £10 and those aged 65-plus can take part free of charge.

People can register to take part at http://www.milesformen.co.uk.

Participants can also register on the day from 10am although organisers hope people will book places in advance.

This year, there is a special feature for teams of 10 who join in. Half of the money they raise will go to Miles for Men and the other half to their own nominated cause.

Michael said: “We are putting money back into the community. We are hoping to get support from local teams in netball, boxing, football - all sorts of sports.”

Pensioners from Hartfields in Hartlepool are among those who have already signed up.

As well as the run and walk there is live entertainment which will feature a line-up of local bands.

Those wanting to find out more about the day should either visit http://www.milesformen.co.uk/, or go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MilesForMen/

Miles for Men was formed in 2012 and has helped both males and females in their battle with cancer.