Miles For Men gets set for the races

A town charity is hoping to be on the money when it goes to the races.

Sedgefield Racecourse will be hosting the Miles for Men Raceday on Sunday, with profits going to the Hartlepool-based charity, which hosts male-only fun runs around the country to raise funds for cancer charities.

Michael Day, Miles for Men Founder.

The idea of Miles for Men started in April 2012 when Michael Day was talking about his late father, Michael Day snr, who sadly lost his battle with throat cancer in 2007, aged 67.

Michael wanted to do something in memory of his father and suggested a sponsored run for men. After five months of overwhelming support, organisation and many a late night, Miles for Men was born.

Richie Griffiths, Miles for Men director, said; “The charity this year is looking to raise funds to help families across the North East who have landed on difficult times through illness or disability.

“We have been working alongside a lot of children this year, which we will continue to do.

“We have close ties with ward four Children’s Cancer Ward of the RVI Newcastle, which once again we will be donating some of the funds to them for all the hard work and commitment from doctors and staff who do a magnificent job there.

“We hope our fifth year can raise much-needed funds for the charity in our battle against cancer and other illnesses to make those who suffer as happy as we possibly can.

“The Miles For Men team would like to thank Sedgefield Racecourse and its staff alongside Santander for supporting us in this great day of racing and raising funds for such a magnificent cause.”

Jill Williamson, executive director at Sedgefield Racecourse, said: “We are honoured to welcome Miles for Men to the racecourse for a fifth year and we wish them a successful and profitable day. This will be a perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the charity and raise much-needed funds.”

The race day gets started at 12.40pm and will include seven races. Miles for Men collectors will be there with their buckets.

Tickets cost £10, and for more information on the Man up to Cancer Charity Raceday supporting Miles for Men or to book tickets, visit www.sedgefield-racecourse.co.uk or call 01740 621925.