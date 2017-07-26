Miles for Men run in Hartlepool just days away - and entries are still open

Hundreds of people are just days away from lacing up their trainers as a charity fun run returns to Hartlepool.

This year’s Miles for Men event will be held on Sunday, starting and ending at the Sports Domes in Tees Road.

Last year's Miles for Men run

Around 500 people took part in the 2016 event which was the fifth annual Miles for Men day to take place.

The charity was set up in April 2012 and has so far raised over £200,000 for cancer charities around the UK.

Every year the organisation hold three-mile male only fun runs in Hartlepool and Liverpool.

Sunday’s fun will also the 5k Walk for Women held too.

Michael Day, Miles for Men Founder.

Miles for Men founder Micky Day told the Mail: “We’ve still got entries coming in online and offline at the minute.

“There has been a lot more interest this year because we are doing a 50/50 split with sports clubs, which gives them the chance to get back 50% of what they raise for their clubs.

“Some have entered 10 people, so there’s really an incentive to raise as much as possible.

“We really see that idea as putting money back into the community.

“The public have supported us for years, so this is our way of supporting them.”

Micky added that he and other organisers are hoping to break the record for entrants this year.

“We’re hoping to get over 1,100 taking part which would be fantastic,” he said.

“We’re now getting people coming from places like Billingham, Ingleby Barwick, Middlesbrough, Stockton and even Scotland, which is brilliant for us.

“It’s also one of our aims that by the end of this year we will have raised £250,000, which isn’t too far off now.

“For us to reach that number when we have only been going for five years, and we’re all voluntary, would be great.

“We’ve had great support from the community, local people, the Mail and companies who’ve all got us to where we are.

“We thank everybody from the heart for that.”

Roads in the Tees Road area will be closed from 12.30pm on Sunday, with on the day registration beginning at 10am.

Those people wanting to find out more about Miles for Men or register should visit the website at www.milesformen.co.uk or search for the charity’s Facebook page.