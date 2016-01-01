Search
News

Young family threatened with machete as armed men force entry to their home

Crime
The repaired fence at the junction of Chapel Street and Front Street in Wingate. Picture by FRANK REID

Disabled driver led police on 120mph chase through Hartlepool with pregnant woman passenger

News
Alf Jones, brother of the 'stolen baby identity' in the John Darwin case,

Family of dead baby at centre of John Darwin fake canoe death fraud demand apology

News 2
Staff, residents and guests at the start of the memory walk in aid of the Alzheimers Society held at Queen's Meadow Care Home. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools players join in Memory Walk for charity

News

Landslide Ukip victory in Hartlepool Borough Council by-election

News 11

Brother and sister spared jail after stealing £5,600 from McColls store they ran in Hartlepool

Crime

Bros announce North East gig date

News

EC duty crackdown on Chinese steel imports

Business
Bros

Bros announce North East gig date

Music
Killer Clown craze which is sweeping the USA and parts of UK.

'Killer Clown' being hunted by police after jumping out on children with a knife

News

Fancy becoming an East Coast train driver? No experience necessary, says Virgin Trains

Transport 1
The westbound carriageway of the A689 will be closed this weekend for resurfacing.

Hartlepool drivers warned of delays as main road is closed this weekend

News
Vehicle overturns after accident on A19

News
Virginhas said it will run a full timetable despite the industrial action.

Virgin Trains East Coast staff begin 24-hour strike

Transport 3
The A19 at Northallerton. Pic: Google

A19 reopens while part of the A1 remains closed following day of carnage on North East roads

News 1

Pupils put survival skills to the test in outdoor adventures

News
The MTA students get ready for their big West End opportunity.

Young Hartlepool stage stars to appear at top London theatre

News
Blackhall Colliery Primary School receive a donated defibrillator. Middleton Granger staff from left Paul Foster and Ray Hughes with head girl Maddison Inchliffe and head boy Adam Harris. Middle deputy headteacher Kim Bushby

School gets life-saving kit thanks to Hartlepool campaign

Education
Headteacher Craig Walker with pupils at Northfield School and Sports College in Billingham.

All now ‘Good’ with school’s report

Education
Year 6 graduates from Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool, with their Brilliant Club certificates

The Brilliant Club lights up Eldon Grove

News

Next set to open one of its biggest stores in the North East

Business

New research has revealed that just 10 individuals or companies were responsible for more than half of all donations made to the EU membership referendum.

95% of EU Referendum campaign money 'came from just 100 donors'

Politics 1
Howard Gayle, right, during his Sunderland days, in a race for the ball with Steve Bruce of Norwich City, who would manage the Black Cats many years later.

'Empire' should be scrapped from Queen's honours titles, says legendary ex-Sunderland star Howard Gayle

News 12
Alcohol continues to be sold at 'pocket money' prices, with white cider on offer for pennies, according to a new report. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

North East alcohol harm campaigners attack super strong cider for ‘pocket money prices’

News

Hurricane Matthew pelts Florida as East Coast prepares for battering

News 1
Leaves are starting to fall from the trees.

8 things that should cheer us all up this Autumn

Environment
Fire crews were called to deliberate tree blaze in Hartlepool

Fire crews called to deliberate tree blaze in Hartlepool

News
Don't miss Halley's night-time spectacle

When and how you can watch Halley's Comet light up the night sky this October

Environment 4

Inspirational teacher raised £10,000 for hospital that saved his life after brain injury

News
Lettuce wraps.

SHAPING UP: Four ways to burn off 5lbs

Health

FEELING GREAT: Lighten the load to ease the pain

Opinion
Little Lyla O'Donovan is waiting for an operation to remove a brain tumour.

Family’s heartache as three-year-old battles brain tumour

Health