Mini miners celebrate their heritage during parade through their village

It might have rained on their parade - but the weather couldn’t stop children having fun.

The youngsters from Easington Colliery Primary School stepped out in style to put on a parade through the village.

Easington Colliery Primary School parade.

Children from the Whickham Street primary dressed up to celebrate the heritage of their village, even the boys donned their leg-warmers in a nod to the film Billy Elliot.

Claire Young, business manager at the school, said everyone had a fantastic time parading through the streets of Easington Colliery to celebrate their local heritage.

She said: “The purpose of the parade was to celebrate the local area whereby children have focussed on three key themes, mining heritage, Billy Elliott and the beach, which were all reflected in the parade.

“The children worked hard in the run up to the event to make their own mining banner, learn dances and songs and paint pebbles from the beach.”

Funding to hold the event came from the National Lottery’s Celebrate scheme.

As well as the colourful costumes and enthusiasm, the children from the school’s brass band also entertained the residents with songs.

Next week the whole school will be taking part in their own Race For Life obstacle course on the school field,

The children hope to raise more than £2,000 which will be split between Cancer Research and Bella’s Big Fight, which is a fund set up to support a four-year-old East Durham youngster, Bella Fiddes, who is battling neuroblastoma.

