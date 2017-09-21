Minister promises Hartlepool’s nuclear power station has bright future after Brexit

A Government minister said he has a duty to make sure Hartlepool power station continues to thrive after Brexit on a visit to the facility.

Steve Baker MP, one of four Brexit ministers, was given a tour of the EDF nuclear plant in Brenda Road.

Brexit will see the UK leave the Euratom agency that oversees nuclear safety in Europe and requires members to be under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Some scientists have warned leaving will cause widespread confusion and have a potentially devastating impact on the industry in Britain.

Mr Baker said: “We do have some work to do as we leave Euratom and our task as a government is to ensure we get the legislation through to deliver everything that is necessary to ensure the future success, not only of the power station here but nuclear power stations right across the country.”

The Government is continuing to try to negotiate a deal with EU leaders.

Mr Baker added: “I’m very conscious that in Hartlepool 70% or so of people voted to leave, and it’s our duty to make sure that our exit from the EU is smooth, successful for everyone.

“A good Brexit deal is one which will give us some certainty, continuity and control as we leave the European Union, which allow us free and frictionless trade and which will allow us to continue our co-operation on security countering crime and terrorism and on other matters.”

Mr Baker said he was “incredibly impressed” by Hartlepool power station workers’ professionalism deeply embedded safety culture.

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool Power Station, said: “We talked about the station’s vital position within the local economy, as an employer but also our support for many smaller businesses.

“The minister also had a chance to meet some of our apprentices as we took him on a tour of the station.

“Our apprentices are vital to the station’s future, and it was a chance for them to show what they do here.”