Minute's silence to remember Grenfell Tower victims

A minute's silence will be held today in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

A one minute's silence will be held across the country at 11am to honour those who lost their lives in last week's tragedy in London.

A vigil will also be held in Parliament Square from 7pm tonight.

It comes as the death toll is expected to rise further after police said they believe the number missing and unaccounted for has gone above 58.

Victims of the disaster who have been left homeless have been told will receive £5,000 in their bank accounts from today to help them start to rebuild their lives.

Eerie footage from inside the burnt-out remains of the high-rise in North Kensington has offered a harrowing first glimpse of the extent of the disaster, with no more survivors expected to be found.