Missing County Durham teenager found safe and well

Police say a teenager who went missing from her County Durham home has been found.

Durham Police reported that Chloe Thynne, 16, had been missing since last Friday.

The teenager had been last seen getting on a bus from Thornley to Peterlee.

However, this morning, a spokesman for Durham Police, said: "We're pleased to report Chloe Thynne has been found safe and well as a direct result of our appeal.

"Thank you to everyone who shared it."