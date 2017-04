A missing teenager from Durham has been found safe and well.

Durham Police launched an appeal to find 13-year-old Dean Dixon after he was reported missing.

The teen was last seen at his home in the city around 5pm on Saturday, April 1.

Police have now confirmed Dean has been found safe.

On Twitter police announced the good news: "Dean Dixon has been traced and is safe and well.

"Thanks to all those of you who shared the appeal."