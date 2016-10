A Hartlepool pensioner who went missing from his home yesterday has been found safe and well, police have said.

Brian Aveyard, 79, lives on the Fens estate in the town had last been seen on Thursday morning.

Brian Aveyard who is missing from home.

Cleveland Police tweeted at 10.12am today: “Missing Brian Aveyard, 79, has now been found safe and well in the Hartlepool area. Thank you to everyone for their help!”