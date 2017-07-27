Missing Peterlee man found safe and well

Have your say

Peterlee man Peter Hodgson has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Durham Police issued an appeal to trace the 41-year-old's whereabouts after he went missing yesterday evening.

In the appeal, police said Mr Hodgson was last seen by family members at his home in Peterlee, but have since confirmed he has been found safe.

Durham Police Tweeted: "We're pleased to report that missing Peterlee man, Peter Hodgson, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal!"