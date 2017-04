Police have thanked everyone for their help in the search for a missing boy who has now been found.

Josh Dinning, nine, sparked an all-out search and public appeal after going missing overnight.

But officers have now announced the boy has been found.

A spokesman said: "We have found missing nine-year-old Josh Dinning safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to share the appeal. The response was amazing and Josh is now safely back with his family."