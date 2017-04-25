Missing woman who may have headed to Hartlepool is found safe and well

A missing woman who police thought may have headed to Hartlepool is found safe and well.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of 68-year- old Ann McGrogan, who is from the Norton area of Stockton, as it was out of character for her to go missing.

Ann was last seen at around 10.30am on Tuesday morning at an address on William Terrace, Norton, although Cleveland Police believed she may have travelled towards the Billingham or Hartlepool area by bus.

The force have now said she has been found safe and well.