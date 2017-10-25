Mixed response to plans to transform Hartlepool waterfront

Plans to transform Hartlepool’s waterfront have received a mixed response from Mail readers.

The Mail revealed earlier this week that 250 to 275 jobs – plus a further 430 in construction – could be created by the proposals at the Jacksons Landing site and surrounding area.

A tremendous idea and perspective for the future of Hartlepool Mark Morley

The plan is to introduce a new interactive museum visitor attraction, watersports activities hub, public events space, four-star hotel and restaurants, and an expanded National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Councillors on the regeneration committee have agreed to move forward with the proposals, which have been welcomed by many people in the town.

Writing on the Mail’s Facebook page, Mark Morley said: “A tremendous idea and perspective for the future of Hartlepool.”

Scott Montgomery added: “Looks fantastic.”

James Campbell wrote: “Hartlepool has two triathlon clubs and a growing open water swimming community, which between May and September sees around 50-100 swimmers in Jackson Dock per week. These groups are crying out for proper facilities.

“Add to this the various groups using small crafts and doing other watersports on there, it’s not hard to see the benefit at all.”

Jennifer Hall posted: “A brill idea, bringing in even more tourism to the town! Let’s do it!”

Ian Cawley added: “Great news for Hartlepool. This town has come a long way over the years and things take time and money and if something doesn’t come off it doesn’t mean we stop trying.”

However, others were more cautious about the plans.

Sarah Green posted: “Jackson Dock isn’t wide enough for all that and if you build into the water then you’re losing water space to have water activities.”

Chris Rennie wrote: “This would be a good idea, but as some people say is there enough space on the waterfront to build into.”

Jo Franks added: “Personally I’m sick of seeing plans for new developments over the years!

“Hartlepool will never be more, until something is done with all the private derelict buildings that are an eyesore.”

Jonny Kelly said: “About time some money was spent but in all honesty do we need it. What about putting that energy and effort in to the heart of the town.”

Derrick Chapman wrote: “There’s nothing wrong with Hartlepool. Leave things alone.”