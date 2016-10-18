Mixed views on B&M arrival

News that retailer B&M is to open a second Hartlepool store in the town’s Middleton Grange shopping centre has met with a mixed response from readers.

The Mail reported that the Liverpool-based discount chain is to take over the former BHS unit creating more than 25 jobs.

It is due to open on Wednesday, November 30, in addition to its existing store at the marina.

The news has got many of you talking with some saying they would like to see more big name retailers like Debenhams come to Hartlepool. But others have welcomed it.

Here are a selection of your comments.

Michael Evans: “What a waste in a shopping unit! Reduced rent would bring a bigger store chain in. There is plenty of units in the shopping centre to put a B&M bargains. The centre is a joke of a place!”

But Dawn Robinson said; “Great news love B&M will do brill in the shopping centre. B&M is a fab shop for bargains and more so if you have little children for bargain toys.”

Dorothy Saunders added: “Think it will do well in there!!!!”

Linda Reed said: “We need a Debenhams or John Lewis in the town. In fact we need loads of new retailers but I just hope that this store doesn’t have a debilitating effect on the marina store?”

Eric Robinson said: “Snobs should have a walk in shops like this and see the bargains, or to put it another way the rip off prices of other sellers.”

Danny Brown commented: “Yet another reason to not go into the town centre.”

David Wheelhouse said: “Home Bargains sales will suffer as is very similar shop.”