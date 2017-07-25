Model donation takes pride of place at Hartlepool’s lifeboat station

A model of a lifesaving vessell has taken pride of place at Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station.

The model of an RNLI lifeboat has been donated to the lifeboat station by the family of the late Bryan Bell.

Bryan, who was a former Gray’s Shipyard and Laings joiner, was a keen model maker with a passion for the lifesaving charity.

He went to great lengths getting plans for the model by contacting the RNLI headquarters in Poole which sent him some detailed drawings to work from.

Bryan’s widow Heather, who first met husband-to-be Bryan when they were pupils at Galleysfield School on the Headland in Hartlepool were married for 57 years.

Heather said: “Before Bryan passed away one of his wishes was that the model lifeboat, one of several model boats he built, be donated to the Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station.

“We are all immensely proud of him, I don’t think we realised how talented he was.

“He would be really pleased to know that his model is now mounted on a cabinet above the station’s ‘Pride of Britain’ award.”

Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic Garry Waugh said: “Bryan’s excellent model of the RNLI Severn class lifeboat now stands pride of place in the crew training room.

“On behalf of all the crew we would like to say thank you to the Bell family for their donation.”

The rave volunteers from Hartlepool’s RNLI and Coastguard collected the ‘Pride of Britain’ accolade after they risked their lives to save Neil Robson who was trapped in quick-sand and just minutes away from drowning in September 2011.