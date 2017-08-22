Monster of a show set to go out on theatre tour

A theatre show will take its audience on a trip to the zoo with a difference as it goes on tour.

Do Not Enter the Monster Zoo has been adapted from the book written by Amy Sparkes and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie as part of this year’s Durham Book Festival.

It’s going to be great fun and we hope everybody is ready to enter the monster zoo with us. Anna Disley

Produced by New Writing North, it is aimed at under sevens and will visit 41 venues across the region.

Director Ruth Johnson said: “I am thrilled and beyond excited to be taking our monsters out on the road.

“Amy Sparkes and Sara Ogilvie’s book is so full of fun and chaos and we have a brilliant team to bring this to life.”

Anna Disley, executive director for programme and impact, at New Writing North, is producing the show.

She said: “This is our fifth year of touring theatre productions for young children and we’re exciting to be returning to many of the same community centres and libraries that we’ve visited previously, as well as introducing new venues to our tour.

Performances include Peterlee Library on Saturday, September 23, at 2.30pm; Shotton Community Centre on Saturday, September 30, at 10.30am; Trimdon Station Community Centre on Sunday, October 15, at 3pm, Greenhills Centre in Wheatley Hill, on Wednesday, October 25, at 10am, Horden Youth and Community Centre on Wednesday, October 25, at 2pm and Blackhall Community centre on Friday, October 27, at 2pm.

For all tour dates and contact details for venues, as well as show information, visit www.monsterzootour.com.