More search for jobs in town while North East figures at near high

More people in Hartlepool are out of work now compared to 12 months ago, despite employment across the region hitting a near high.

While the employment rate across the North East stands at 1.2million, the latest statistics show in December, 2,710 people in the town were out of work, a rise of 115 on the 2,595 were classed as claimants a year ago.

We have made real progress creating a strong economy and helping more people into work, and will do what is needed to continue that trajectory as we build a country that works for everyone. Employment minister Damian Hinds

Employment Minister, Damian Hinds, said of the regional statistics: “We start the new year with another encouraging set of figures.

“Employment continues to run at a near-record high, unemployment remains at an 11-year low and both figures are stronger than this time last year – highlighting the strength and resilience of our labour market as we step up to the challenges of 2017.

“We have made real progress creating a strong economy and helping more people into work, and will do what is needed to continue that trajectory as we build a country that works for everyone.”

Paul Carbert, policy adviser for North East England Chamber of Commerce, said there had been “welcome progress.”He added: “There has not been a significant change in the employment or unemployment rate in the North East over the past quarter, in line with the other regions of the UK.

“We know that there is more work to do to build a Working North East and reduce our stubbornly high unemployment rate, which remains the highest in the UK.

“This year, the chamber will work with members to ensure that our region benefits from increased funding for apprenticeships, and campaign for new funding models to open up opportunities for the unemployed.”