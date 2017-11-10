More support for the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Awards

Hartlepool funeral directors Joel D. Kerr Funerals has come on board to sponsor the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The business based in York Road in the town is backing the Community Champion category of the annual awards, which look to honour outstanding people in the area.

The Best of Hartlepool Awards sponsors.

Joel Kerr said they were proud to sponsor the awards and wished all nominees the best of success.

Mr Kerr said: “Here at Joel D Kerr Funerals we have served the community of Hartlepool for 15 years and so think it is fitting that we should be a proud sponsor of the Community Champion Award.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be associated with the unsung heroes of Hartlepool.

“Their enthusiasm and dedication is something special to see.

“We would like to wish all of the participants in the awards every success, both now and in the future.”

This year’s awards have also been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Camerons Brewery and Utility Alliance are also sponsors of the awards.

Once again the annual awards has seen outstanding individuals across Hartlepool nominated for a range of categories, but this year was the first time the awards featured a dedicated performance evening for the Young Performer of the Year Award.

The performance evening held on Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, saw a host of performers under the age of 21 put on a fantastic showcase in front of judges and a live audience.

Now the judges have drawn up a shortlist for all the categories ahead of the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

The event will feature performances the top finalists from the Young Performer of the Year evening - who will be announced in a special supplement in the Mail on Monday, November 20.