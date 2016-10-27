More than 100 knives handed in during a police anmesty

Machetes, hunting knives and meat cleavers are among the 106 knives and sharp objects handed in to Cleveland Police during a knife amnesty.

The national amnesty, named Operation Sceptre, was launched by the Metropolitan Police, and took place for one week starting from Monday, October 17.

A total of 106 items were handed in to police stations across Cleveland including swords, machetes, flick knives, lock knives, hunting knives, meat cleavers, butterfly knives, scissors, kitchen knives and even a BB gun.

Chief Inspector Emily Harrison, said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the knife amnesty as it means that there are far fewer potentially dangerous objects on the streets of Cleveland now that these items have been handed in.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, added: “I am happy that members of the public have participated in this campaign by handing in their knives and sharp objects.

"Keeping our communities safe is at the heart of what we do and we are a step closer to achieving this when we have the support of people during campaigns like this one.”

If you have information about knife crime please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.