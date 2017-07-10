More than 100 properties hit by power cut across town

Work is under way to restore electricity to homes and businesses after a series of power cuts in Hartlepool.

Northern Powergird says it is aware of an unplanned cut to the service in the TS24 and TS26 postcode areas.

It says 129 customers in the Bridgepool Close area have also lost supply, with the estimated time of they will be reconnected as it stands at 10pm.

Seven customers in Hutton Avenue were affected this afternoon with engineers already on site.

A further eight in High Street have lost power just after 4.10pm but it was restored by 4.40pm.

An estimated 75 customers in the Scarborough Street area have also reportedly lost power.

All the incidents relate to issues regarding the underground network, with engineers investigating each site of the problems to carry out repairs.

Updates will be issued via https://www.northernpowergrid.com/ or by calling 0800 66 88 77.

It is also on Twitter via @Northpowergrid and has a Facebook page.