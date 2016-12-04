More than 100 take part in Santa Run for Hartlepool hospice site

Jolly Santas and elves made their way around a Hartlepool park for a popular festive fun run.

Alice Houses Hospice’s half-mile Santa Fun Run took place in Ward Jackson Park in the town.

The Minton family taking part in the Alice Houses Hospice Santa Fun Run around Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool.

More than 100 people, some with their children in buggies, took the site to take part in the event, which raises money for the worthy cause.

Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus the monkey also entered the run, missing his team’s FA Cup game at Port Vale in the process.

The run route takes in the perimeter of the park, which covers about half a mile in length.

Among those lacing up their trainers were the Minton family, consisting of mum Clair (CORR), 39, dad Kevin, 42, and their children Freddie, seven, and Harry, four.

“We’ve run this for the last three years and we always enjoy it,” said Clair.

“It’s not a long run so the kids can get involved and quite a few people always turn out for it.”

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

It costs £2.34million to continue providing the current range of services.

Organiser Janice Forbes praised the turnout and said thousands of pounds would hopefully be raised for the hospice.

“It’s been a fantastic day once again,” she said.

“There’s a brilliant atmosphere with about 150 Santas and helpers turning out, some of who are babies and some are pensioners.

“It’s also great that H’Angus has been able to come along too.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed such as the students who have been marshals and Maria from Place in the Park.

“Hopefully we’ll have raised about £5,000.”

