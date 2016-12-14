More than 11,000 Christmas cards sent to Bradley Lowery

Well-wishers have sent 11,000 cards to brave little Bradley Lowery.

Bradley, from Blackhall in east Durham, was diagnosed with deadly neuroblastoma in 2013.

More than £700,000 was raised for him to have specialist antibody treatment in New York, with Everton football club pledging £200,000 to the appeal following their game against Bradley's club Sunderland in September.

Chelsea and former England star John Terry backs Bradley Lowery Christmas card appeal



The Christmas card campaign was started by an Everton fan, with cards being sent from as far as Australia.

It is believed that 11,000 cards have now been sent to his home address.

Bradley had almost two years of chemotherapy following his initial diagnosis and was free of cancer for 18 months.

But sadly the illness returned in the summer.