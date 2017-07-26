More than 130 drink and drug drivers caught by police in summer campaign

More than 130 people have been caught drink or drug driving by police as part of a summer campaign.

A total of 135 drivers were found to be driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the action by Cleveland and Durham police forces.

Of those 135 people, 96 drivers were found to be drink driving, 15 drivers provided a positive drugs test, 16 were unfit to drive and eight failed to provide a sample.

During the month-long campaign, which began on June 1, officers actively took part in educational and enforcement action by carrying out random checks on drivers.

A total of 2,475 breath tests were carried out across both the Cleveland and Durham force areas.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “The majority of those people tested during this campaign were not driving under the influence, so I’d like to thank them for helping to keep our roads as safe as possible.

“Those drivers who were found to be under the influence of drink or drugs will now be dealt with appropriately and put before the court wherever necessary.

“One driver found to be over the limit is too many.

"Driving under the influence is one of the main causes of serious or fatal road collisions on our roads and we won’t tolerate it.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “These results show that operations like this one are essential and can potentially save lives.

"I am fully supportive of this campaign and the work of our roads policing officers in making our roads a safer place.”

Ron Hogg, Durham’s Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner said: “Those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs need to realise that their actions can have devastating consequences.

"Most drivers are responsible, and it is disappointing that despite knowing about the consequences some people still get behind the wheel and risk their lives and the lives of others.”