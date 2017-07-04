Morrisons has 41 new Hartlepool jobs in store

A supermarket chain has created more than 40 jobs at its Hartlepool store with the launch of a new service covering the entire North East.

More than half a million shoppers across the region will have a new choice of delivery service afters Morrisons launched its own home delivery line.

We have created 41 new jobs to provide the service and they are all based at the Hartlepool store. Morrisons spokesman

The supermarket has created 41 new jobs - including drivers, customer assistants and team leaders - specifically to fulfil the online orders.

The entire North East delivery service team is based at the company’s Hartlepool branch in Clarence Road.

The new Morrisons service offers one-hour rather than two-hour delivery slots and has food freshly prepared.

The supermarket’s distinctive green and yellow vans have begun delivering to homes as far afield as Sunderland in the north down to Middlesbrough and Darlington in the south of the region, daily from 8am each day, with all orders prepared in Hartlepoool.

A spokesman explained orders are assembled at the town’s branch in exactly the same way as if customers were doing their weekly shop in-store.

“The way it is done is that we have one shop in each region where somebody walks around the store and takes the ordered groceries off the shelf just as if they were shopping.

“We call it ‘picking’,” he said.

“The collected groceries are then taken into the bagging area in the store, where they are divided up into individual orders, which are then assigned to the different delivery routes across the region.

“Our Hartlepool store is the hub for the service across the entire North East of England.

“We have created 41 new jobs to provide the service and they are all based at the Hartlepool store.”

Morrisons says one of customers’ biggest concerns when it comes to shopping online is freshness, so the firm is offering a fresh check service which allows shoppers to confirm the freshness of the products delivered before they accept them.

Matt Kelleher is Morrisons’ online and digital director.

He said the introduction of a home delivery service across the North East was a response to growing demand as a result of the changing way in which people shop, with fewer customers opting for the traditional big weekly shop.

“We listened to customers in the North East and they told us that they would like the option to order their shopping online, and have it delivered to their home,” he said.

“Our home delivery service will be the closest thing to actually being in the store and selecting the items yourself.”