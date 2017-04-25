Mosque chiefs ‘want to remove any fears and misunderstandings’ about Islam

Hartlepool’s mosque is inviting people to pay a visit at an open day this weekend and speak to members.

Leaders of the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace say the event on Saturday aims to address any fears or misunderstandings people may have about Islam.

A talk about the meaning of Islam during the mosque open day

They will also set out their response to extremism and terrorism committed in the name of Islam.

Tahir Selby, the Imam of the mosque, said that it is very important to welcome all the people of Hartlepool to the mosque to have a look around and at the same time have the opportunity to speak to its members.

He said: “We want to remove any fears and misunderstandings they may have about Islam, therefore we want to invite people to the mosque and also give them some leaflets about our response to extremism in Islam.

“The majority of Muslims are peace loving, law-abiding citizens and this is what we are hoping to show, that we too do not agree with or condone terrorism in any shape or form and are keen to promote peace and love.

“Our universal motto is Love for All, Hatred for None.

“We feel that it is very important to integrate and be part of the society that we all live in.

“Our spiritual leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, addressed the youth of our community last week and said, ‘once a person comes to know of Islam’s real teachings they cannot help but be impressed by its virtuous teachings and accept it as a peaceful religion’.

“Therefore, we should never feel any inhibition or complex in speaking about Islam.”

The Nasir Mosque is the first purpose-built mosque in Hartlepool and opened by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in 2005.

It works closely with the local community and other faiths including the nearby St Oswald’s Church, also in Brougham Terrace.

Saturday’s open day takes place from 10am to 5pm and everyone is welcome.