Motorbike club’s 2,100-mile fund-raising ride for Bradley Lowery

The Chunky Ducks are hitting the road again to raise money for Bradley Lowery’s cancer fight.

The motorcycle club - based at The Mallard pub in Seaham - raised around £18,500 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Matthew Brettell last year.

Bradley Lowery

Now they have taken to the road again, with a five-day 2,100-mile ride around England for the campaign to send Bradley to the US.

The Blackhall youngster is battling neuroblastoma, and £700,000 - including a £200,000 donation from Everton Football Club - has been raised to pay for his treatment.

But the family is still fund-raising to cover accommodation and any unforeseen extra expenses during their stay in America.

Mallard landlord Gordon Littlewood has organised the latest fund-raising effort and was delighted with the support from his fellow bikers.

The last one took about nine months to organise - this one has only taken four week but the lads have all just jumped in, which is great.” The team headed north yesterday on the first leg of the trip. Gordon Littlewood

The team set off from the pub on Sunday.

“There are nine of us setting off and we’re picking up another lad tomorrow, so there will be ten of us taking part in total, plus another three lads on the support vehicle,” he said.

“The last one took about nine months to organise - this one has only taken four weeks but the lads have all just jumped in, which is great.”

The team headed north on the first leg of the trip.

“We’re heading north to Berwick, skirting the borders of Scotland and then heading down to Morecombe,” said Gordon.

The team will be staying in camp sites and have organised fund-raising events at pubs along the way.

“We’ve got to set up our camp, then head to the pubs to set up there - we’re taking our own sound system with us,” said Gordon.

The ride will culminate with a special fund-raising night at the Mallard next Saturday.

Anyone wishing to donate can use Paypal and enter email address tony.mongan@sky.com