Motorist in fatal Durham collision died of natural causes

Police investigating a fatal collision in Durham have confirmed the driver died from natural causes.

Barry Bartholomew, 56, from Easington, died after suffering a medical episode at the wheel of his Jaguar and colliding with parked cars.

The accident happened on Friday, October 20, at around 12.25pm on Sherburn Road, Durham.

Mr Bartholomew was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Officers have thanked members of the public who helped at the scene.