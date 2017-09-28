Motorists face long delays after vehicle breaks down on A19

Motorists are facing lengthy delays after a vehicle broke down on the A19.

One lane of the northbound carriageway is closed between the A179 Hart Village and A181 Castle Eden junctions, causing long tailbacks.

Queuing traffic on the A19.

Highways England tweeted: "1 lane (of 2) is closed on the #A19 northbound between the #A179 and the #A181 near #CastleEden due to a broken down vehicle. Long delays."

Last month, the Echo launched its Safe A19 campaign, calling on the Government to launch an inquiry into safety on the the road.

Our campaign is pressing the Department for Transport to listen to the voice of the North East and launch an inquiry into safety on the A19 over the number of collisions which put lives at risk and bring us to a halt all too often.

The petition, has already attracted more than a thousand signatures.