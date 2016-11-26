Motorists urged to take care in low sun after three-vehicle smash put one person in hospital

Motorists are being advised to take care in the low sun after a three vehicle smash in County Durham

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance following the collision on an eastbound stretch of the A177 near Bowburn.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics, two fire engines and a special rescue unit attended the scene, at shortly after 9am today.

The road was closed from the A689 , following the collision, however it has now reopened.

Durham Police's Road Policing Unit tweeted a picture from the scene, saying: "Low sun. Drive to the conditions."