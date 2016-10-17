Motorists warned of delays due to road closures on A19 and A1M

Motorists should leave extra time for their journeys due to road closures.

The A19 will be closed between Silverlink in North Tyneside and the A193 from Monday, October 17 for two nights between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work.

The A19 northbound carriageway will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 between 8pm and 6am.

The Highways Agency states that clearly signed diversions will be in place.

There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes on both the A19 and the A1058 Coast Road.

In Durham The A1M junction 61 at Bowburn Interchange will be closes at its northbound exit slip road for resurfacing work.

This will take place until Monday, October 17 between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

Meanwhile the A1M junction 62, at the Carrville Interchange will have various phases of north and southbound slip road closures for resurfacing work.

This will take place until Tuesday, October 18 between 8pm and 6am.