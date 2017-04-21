Movers and music lined up to showcase talent in run up to Tinie Tempah performance

A wealth of homegrown talent has been lined up in a showcase to run in the lead up to headliner Tinie Tempah’s Hartlepool concert,

The chart topper is set to appear at Jacksons Landing on Sunday, July 30, as part of Marina Live.

Danielle Parker.

The event has been organised by Phresh Creative Management, led by local entrepreneur Junior Masandi, and Joe Franks of The Open Jar bar at the Marina, in partnership with Capital Radio and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Now the organisers have announced Tinie will be joined by a seven acts who will perform in the run up to his appearance.

Mr Masandi said: “We had the opportunity to see these seven acts live and we feel they are a credit to Hartlepool and also are a great fit for the event.

“We do plan to do these kind of shows twice a year and hopefully we can keep discovering fresh talent and showcase them.”

We had the opportunity to see these seven acts live and we feel they are a credit to Hartlepool and also are a great fit for the event. Junior Masandi

On the line up are Liv n G, who are sister duo Olivia Crawford and Georgina Fletcher, who wrote and recorded Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) to raise funds for Bradley Lowery late last year.

They will be joined by girlband Sparkle, which features 13-year-old Holly Bentham, and 12-year-olds Campbell Daniels, Lottie Willis and Lily Gowland.

Danielle Parker, a Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor auditionee and Teenstar finalise who also appears alongside Matty Fewster as part of Danielle and Matty, will perform, while Bethany Groom will also sing.

Five-strong streetdance crew Ruff Diamonds, who have appeared on Sky One’s Got to Dance in 2013, will show off their moves, as will the Nadine dance company.

Liv N G.

Abel Raise The Cane is the final act lined up.

The North East indie rock band has gained regular airplay on BBC Introducing.

Tickets are £40 plus booking fee and are available from www.marinalive.co.uk

Each disabled concession ticket permits entry for one person and their carer entry free of charge, with evidence of disability required prior to, or upon entry into the event.

Nadine's Dance Company.

Ruff Diamond.

Abel Raise the Cane.

Sparkle.