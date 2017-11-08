MP backs campaign after shock figures reveal dozens from Hartlepool die from pancreatic cancer

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is backing a campaign to change the future for people affected by pancreatic cancer in the town.

Mr Hill has made his pledge this November for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month to help transform the lives of people affected by the disease.

“It is clear that much more work is needed to deliver the kind of change we must see MP Mike Hill

Pancreatic cancer took the lives of 191 people in the NHS Hartlepool and Stockton area between 2010-2014.

The Pancreatic Cancer UK campaign is centred on the colour purple and is calling on people to Move It, Bake It, Quiz It, Game It, Style It or Wear It as part of its Purple Alert campaign.

All funds raised from these activities will help the charity offer vital support to patients and families and invest in crucial research.

The MP joined a Pancreatic Cancer UK drop-in event at Westminster, where he heard that 93% of people diagnosed will not survive five years or more, which is very little improvement since the 1970s.

The charity says unless urgent action is taken now, pancreatic cancer will become the fourth biggest cancer killer by 2026.

Mr Hill said: “Tragically, pancreatic cancer took the lives of 191 people in the NHS Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees area during 2010-2014. It is clear that much more work is needed to deliver the kind of change which we must see for people affected, and to achieve the improvements in survival so desperately needed.

“This year, 9,600 people in the UK will receive a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. I want to encourage everyone in Hartlepool to join me in getting on Purple Alert this November, to help change the future for everyone affected by the disease.”

Alex Ford, chief executive at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We’re extremely grateful Mike Hill MP has shown his support by signing our Purple Alert pledge at our drop-in event and learning more about the numbers of people affected by pancreatic cancer.

“Whilst significant improvements have been made in survival for many other cancers, with 50% of all cancer patients now surviving for ten years or more, pancreatic cancer survival has seen little improvement, with just 1% of patients living for ten years or more.

“That’s why we are calling on people in Hartlepool to join us in getting on Purple Alert this November, to help us raise more funds for research into the disease and provide vital

support for people affected.”

To find out more about the campaign and how to get involved visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/pcam.