Mum and son found safe and well after missing appeal

A search for a missing woman and her son has come to a close after they were found.

Natalie Morris and her son Thomas Usher, nine, had last been seen in the Billingham area around 8am yesterday.

The 42-year-old mum’s family made a direct appeal through Cleveland Police to try and find Natalie and Thomas, who uses a wheelchair.

Police had said it was out of character for her to go missing.

The force has confirmed they have been found safe and well and have thanked all those who helped share the appeal.