Mum of Bradley Lowery hopes American dream will happen in New Year

The mum of battling youngster Bradley Lowery hopes he will be able to travel to America in the New Year to receive his life saving treatment.

The brave five-year-old is currently undergoing chemotherapy in the UK in the hopes of eliminating as much of his neuroblastoma cancer as possible before undergoing antibody treatment in the States.

Last night was an emotional one for mum Gemma Lowery, after watching her son be a mascot at the Sunderland home game, she was given the amazing news the family had reached their £700,000 fundraising target thanks to a £200,000 donation from Everton FC.

Now the family hope to travel to New York to undergo the Hu3F8 treatment in January time, with mum Gemma, 33, saying she 'couldn't be prouder' of her brave boy.

"It is really overwhelming," she said.

"I am extremely proud of Bradley as I really didn't think he would go out there as he was so tired, but he did and it was the best feeling I have ever had to see him do it.

"He is only five years old but has been through so much.

"When we got the news about the donation from Everton, I didn't believe it at first, but when we saw it we were all screaming and shouting! It really topped the night off.

"Their donation along with other donations from fans brought us to our £700,000 target, which is fantastic, as now we have the money for the antibody therapy he needs.

"But we are still fundraising as with this type of treatment there a loads of hidden additional costs, as extra scans may be needed or additional accommodation."

The family said that although they are still appealing for donations for the Blackhall youngster, they can't put total on how much he may need, but say that any extra money will go to help other children with cancer.

In America he will undergo three days of treatment every three weeks for a minimum of five cycles. In between treatment he will fly home.

She added: "I would give anything to give him the life he deserves.

"Bradley will have a scan in three weeks to find out if the chemo treatment he is receiving is successful.

"We are trying to get rid of as much of the cancer as possible in the UK so he can receive the antibody therapy in America, which works to stop the cancer from returning.

"People have been amazing with the amount of support they have given us.

"A couple of weeks ago I was anxious about raising the funds, but now I am excited thinking about getting my son to America."

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight