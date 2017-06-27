Mum’s plan to spread God’s word through priesthood

A woman whose grandmother helped lead the church is following in her footsteps and joined the ministry.

Muriel Peters’ early experiences of worship were formed thanks to her family, especially her own gran.

Now she is preparing to become a priest with the Diocese of Durham, with her ordination to be led by the Bishop of Durham, The Right Reverend Paul Butler in Durham Cathedral.

She will be one of eight new priests to be welcomed into the church at Saturday’s ceremony, with nine deacons to be ordained on Sunday.

Muriel, 66, who will serve the Haswell, Shotton and Thornley area, said: “My parents firmly believed in the values of a good upbringing, having me baptised my Christian values in life.

“I was taught by my grandmother who was a Methodist chapel member.

“From a young age she would take me to the chapel and there was always a sense of God in her life and that sense of God with me and I vividly recall at the age of seven talking about Jesus and we would say together The Lord’s Prayer.”

Muriel’s husband had a business in Sunderland which she supported, but gradually she returned to church and ministry.

Carol Harris, 50, will be based in Wheatley Hill, All Saints and Wingate with Hutton Henry and is to become a deacon.

The Durham University graduate and teacher, who has worked for Durham County Council’s home and hospital service, said: “I strongly believe that God called me.

“For a long time I had been in lay leadership positions within my church and I sensed a calling to explore this further.”