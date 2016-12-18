Murder probe launched after man's body found

Durham Police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a man's body.

Inspector Steve Dowdle confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious.

"Durham Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man in Grange Villa, County Durham," he said.

"The investigation is in its early stages and police are appealing for anyone with information to call Durham Police on 101 or to contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555

111.

"Extra patrols will be in the area to reassure the community and conduct enquires."