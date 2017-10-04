Music gigs for cancer care a sell out in Hartlepool

A weekend of music to raise cash for cancer initiatives has proved a sell out.

The Music v Cancer event will take place at the town’s Grand Hotel on Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, and tickets for both nights have been snapped up.

It’s fantastic that the people of the North East continue to support these events Tony Larkin

Music v Cancer the charity was founded in 2010 and has since raised more than £220,000, which goes toward cancer detection equipment and other projects for the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trusts.

Tony Larkin, founder and organiser of Music v Cancer, said: “It’s fantastic that the people of the North East continue to support these events.

“To sell out another weekender so quickly is a testament to how much people love these events. As soon as we have finished one we are being asked for tickets for the next.

“Every penny we raise goes directly to helping people whose lives have been affected by cancer and it makes me proud to know that everything we do is received so positively.”

Alongside some of the most exciting musical acts in the country, the event this weekend will host a music memorabilia auction featuring items signed by huge names in the music industry, including a signed record by award winning superstar Ed Sheeran and signed photographs from Paolo Nutini, Travis and Beautiful South front man Paul Heaton.

Tony said: “The backing we receive from musicians is incredible. Some of the biggest names have performed for us or supported the charity over the years.

“Particular thank yous goes out to the generous sponsors including UV-Guard Austrailia , GPS Doors, Total Recycling, Seymour Civil, TopBrass, Ward Bros, Merlin PCD, Hart Biologicals, Phoenix Steel, Coast Kitchens, Re-Active Design, BSS, Greenville and Smith Associates Dentist. Without their support these events would simply cease.”

Kicking off the Autumn Weekender will be live sessions on Friday. Broken Witt Rebels will headline the highly anticipated night of song, with other acts including Tim Gallagher and The Robbie Cavanagh Trio.

The musical extravaganza will continue on Saturday night with Phil Campbell of The Temperance Movement performing an exclusive acoustic set with Joe and David Dunwell, Sonny and Jon Coley supporting.

Both nights sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale last month.

The next Weekender will take place in April next year and Tony is hoping to see more big names come to the North East to take to the stage.