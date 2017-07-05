MV Ella leaves Hartlepool Marina

A former floating restaurant - once owned by Benidorm star Chrissy Rock - has finally left Hartlepool Marina.

The MV Ella was taken over by the star and converted into a restaurant in 2010, but has now started a journey down south after being bought by a new owner.

The former floating restaurant 'MV Ella' pictured under tow from Hartlepool Marina. Picture by Tom Collins.

The vessel, believed to have been on the Marina since 2007, had been branded an eyesore that was taking up some of the view on the Marina.

But on yesterday, the boat was towed away by vessel Kingston Lacy from Kent Towage - with the removal being assisted by two other skippers- to its new home on the River Medway in Kent.

Hartlepool Marina manager Shaun Houghton-Birrell said he understands that the boat will not be scrapped, instead it will be converted into offices or accommodation by its new owners.

He said: “Everything went according to plan and no damage was sustained during the transfer from the lock.

“It has now left to be towed to Medway and we are pleased to have our view back on the Marina, as it had become a bit of an eyesore where it was situated on Navigation Point.”

During the operation tug boat skippers assisted including local vessel Carol A, which was led by skipper Mike Cook along with a vessel called Trio, a local charter fishing boat based at the Marina and led by skipper Dave Lumley.

The removal was also assisted by the Marina Rib and staff at the Marina.

Mr Houghton-Birrell added: “An inspection by the MCA was completed on Monday and on Tuesday it was towed away by Kingston Lacy bound for the river Medway.”

Stand-up comedienne Crissy was helped to launch her restaurant venture by fellow TV star Bruce Jones, who found fame as Coronation Street’s lovable wide boy Les Battersby.

Crissy ran the restaurant when the Tall Ships Races came to Hartlepool in the summer of 2010.