Nature reserve to host sunset safaris for wildlife lovers

A nature reserve is inviting the public to enjoy a sunset walk and a dramatic display of wildlife this month.

Each Thursday and Sunday evening throughout November, nature lovers can look to the skies over the RSPB Saltholme reserve and enjoy the dramatic spectacle as the wildlife settles down for the night.

With wildfowl, waders and egrets heading to their roost sites for the night, and the possibility of starling murmurations, visitors are promised a dramatic spectacle.

The Sunset Safari events, formerly known as Soup and Starlings, promise unique opportunities to get close to nature.

Staff will show visitors the best place to experience the spectacle and a mug of homemade soup will be on offer.

Dave Braithwaite, Saltholme site manager, said: “This is a very special time of year for nature lovers. The falling temperatures trigger mass migrations with late autumn and early winter offering a golden opportunity for bird enthusiasts.

“Nothing can describe the sight and sound of so many birds all moving together as one.

“The first Sunset Safari was excellent and gave visitors the opportunity to explore the reserve as the wildlife heads to roost for the night.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the event over the coming month so wrap up warm and join us for an amazing display of nature.”

RSPB Saltholme is running Sunset Safari evenings on Thursdays and Sundays throughout November, from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Bookingis essential and tickets are available from the reserve reception team on 01642 546625.

Prices are £8.00 for RSPB members or £10.00 for non members.

For further information, call the visitor centre on 01642 546625 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/saltholme.