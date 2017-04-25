Nature sites to get share of £300,000

A number of nature projects are set to benefit from a cash boost which will see the experience of visitors improved.

A total of £300,000 from Northumbrian Water has been given to organisations across the North East to support community, environmental and heritage projects.

The money, which has been released from legacy Landfill Tax funds, has gone towards 11 projects in the region.

The funding has been allocated through the County Durham Community Foundation, Tees Valley Community Foundation and the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

A total of £40,000 will go to Saltholme RSPB for projects including improved access, better habitats for terns and new facilities for young visitors.

Mike Harris, RSPB corporate partnership manager, said: “Taken together, these improvements will greatly add to the interest and enjoyment of visitors to the reserve, supporting visitor numbers, which are so crucial to the viability of the reserve and the vital conservation work that is carried out in Teesside.”

A grant of £11,190 will also go to Trimdon Colliery Community Association for the development of a sensory garden, which it’s hoped will bring the site back to life after a local consultation identified the development as the preferred option for its new use.

Louise Hunter, director of corporate affairs at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are very excited to see the results of each of these projects as they are delivered and become a part of community life, helping a wide range of people to get more out of the resources around them.”