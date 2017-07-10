Negotiations continue over the future of Hartlepool's Tata plant

Discussions are ongoing to decide the future of the Tata Steel site in Hartlepool.

The firm has confirmed there are "continuing negotiations in the sale process" in relation to the plant in Brenda Road.

Around 500 workers are employed at the base.

As previously reported by the Mail, Tata sold off an arm of the business to Liberty House Group.

The sale of the Speciality Steels section of the firm took place in February for £100million, with that operation staffed by 1,700 workers to make products for the aerospace, automotive and oil and gas industries.



But the deal did not include the Hartlepool site.

The agreement at the start of the year made Liberty one of the largest steel and engineering employers in the UK, with more than 4,000 workers at plants located across Britain.