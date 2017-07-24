Neighbour attacked with hammer and baseball bat after asking for loud music to be turned down

A neighbour was left covered in blood after being savagely beaten for complaining about loud music.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, asked people in the house to turn the music down because one of his partner’s child was recovering from an epileptic seizure.

Joshua Walker, 21, from Hartlepool, is remanded in custody at Holme House Prison

But the man was dragged into the house in Hartlepool by Joshua Walker, 21, who attacked the victim with a hammer, hitting him three times on the head.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, joined in the attack with a baseball bat, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting barrister Harry Hadfield said the victim had tried texting the girl to turn the music down, but the noise continued.

Mr Hadfield said: “There was no peace so he went and asked Joshua Walker to turn the music down.

“Joshua Walker answered the door and immediately dragged [the victim] into the house and into the living room.

“There was a struggle between the two which the victim described as grappling with Joshua Walker.

“The victim’s partner went into the property and said that the victim was struck on the head with a hammer, three times.

“He had three cuts to his head.”

The incident spilled out onto the street as the victim tried to get away when Walker was heard to tell the teenage girl to “get the baseball bat”.

Mr Hadfield added: “He shouted to her and that’s what she did. She proceeded to use the baseball bat on the head and arm of the victim.

“That was witnessed by a neighbour. The victim was crouched down and trying to get back into his own house.”

The victim’s partner rang the police and Walker and the girl were arrested.

In a victim impact statement the victim said: “I’m not confident in leaving the house on my own.

“I’m now petrified about any noise I hear. Not only has it affected me but my partner’s son is having nightmares due to seeing me covered in blood.”

Walker, of Hartlepool, is currently remanded in custody at Holme House Prison, Stockton, after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The girl pleaded guilty to affray.

Her lawyer Rachael Landin, said in mitigation she only got involved towards the latter part of he assault.

Miss Landin said: “She is a vulnerable young person, somebody for whom negative associations effectively trigger negative actions on her own behalf.”

Judge Tony Briggs gave the girl a youth rehabilitation order with 12 months supervision.

He said: “It was an unpleasant incident where Joshua Walker was the main protagonist and perhaps unsurprisingly she came to his assistance.”

Walker is due to be sentenced on Friday, August 18.