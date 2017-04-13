Neighbours still in shock after man dies in Seaham house blaze

The neighbours of a man who died in a Seaham house fire have described him as ‘a lovely, quiet lad’.

Fire crews were called to a house in Gregson Terrace at 3.30am on Friday where the property was well ablaze.

The body of the owner, named locally as Anthony Donaldson, was recovered from the burned out home.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, but who had lived near to Mr Donaldson for around 40 years, said he has been left shocked and saddened by his death.

He said: “He was a lovely, quiet lad. He was very quiet and kept himself to himself, but would always say hello.

“Because he used to work, we would take any parcels in for him and he would always buy us a box of chocolates at Christmas as a thank-you for that.

The scene in Gregson Terrace

“It is so very sad, I’m really shocked by what has happened.”

The neighbour said Mr Donaldson had lived at the house with his parents and remained there after their deaths several years ago. It is believed he has two brothers.

The blaze has left Mr Donaldson’s home a shell, and the adjoining house has also been badly damaged by the blaze, although luckily no-one was in the property at the time.

Two appliances from Seaham and one from Peterlee attended the fire and were on the scene for more than 10 hours.

Durham Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference 23 of 13/04.