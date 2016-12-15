New £1.2m family attraction set to provide 40 jobs in Hartlepool

Families are set to be jumping for joy when a new £1.2million attraction opens in Hartlepool next month – creating 40 jobs in the town.

Trampoline park Jump 360 is launching a new venue at Sovereign Park, near the Tees Bay Retail Park in Brenda Road.

Children enjoy the facilities at the Stockton branch of Jump 360.

The 30,000 sq ft indoor trampoline park is to feature a range of activities for the family including air bags, climbing walls and tumble tracks, as well as the main attraction – 100 trampolines.

This will be the second Jump 360 venue opened in the North East, following on from the success of its flagship site in Stockton.

Jump 360 comes under the umbrella of the Fun Shack Group.

Stuart Freeman, director at the Fun Shack Group, said: “We are thrilled to be launching a second Jump 360 venue in the North East.

We are proud to be able to contribute to the regeneration of the North East while providing a fun and exhilarating day out in Hartlepool Stuart Freeman

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop our brand and bring some great new features to the Jump 360 experience.

“This is the second of seven new parks we have planned for the North East over the next two years, and we are proud to be able to contribute to the regeneration of the North East while providing a fun and exhilarating day out in Hartlepool.”

Giant foam pits, dodgeball courts and basketball slam-dunk lanes will also be included in the new venue, as well as foam pit slides, rope ladders, log rolls, a toddler area and aero ball, which is essentially volleyball which takes place on a trampoline.

Jump 360 Hartlepool – which is a £1.2million project – will also feature fitness classes, general bounce sessions and Jump Junior, where toddlers can take to the air for the first time.

A design of what the Hartlepool Jump 360 venue may look like.

The new facility is being built in an unused warehouse.

It is expected to open to the public towards the end of January.