New 20mph limits set to be introduced on Hartlepool roads

Road safety is set to be improved around hundreds of Hartlepool homes following support for a series of new 20mph speed limits.

Slower driving zones are set to be introduced fully or partially in a dozen roads and cul-de-sacs off Hart Lane.

The new restrictions would cover Birchill Gardens, Briarhill Gardens, Broomhill Gardens, 109-143 Chester Road, Elmwood Place, Elmwood Road, 102-136 Hart Lane, Hart Avenue, Lacey Grove, Ryehill Gardens, Thornhill Gardens and Thornhill Place.

Mike Blair, technical services manager at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Following requests received through the Traffic Liaison Group we carried out a consultation with all the residents in the area that would be affected and ward members to determine the level of support for the proposals.

“Consultation results indicate that the majority of residents who responded to the consultation were in favour of introducing 20mph speed limits.

“The speed limit will be imposed purely through signage, there will be no physical measures such as ramps or chicanes or anything of that nature.

“Financially, the estimated cost of producing the order and installing the signs is £1,000.”

About 350 letters were delivered to residents in the area asking for their views and the Victoria and Jesmond ward councillors.

Of those who responded, 143 were in favour (85%) opposed to just 25 against (15%).

The scheme was approved by the council’s neighbourhood Services Committee.

A report for the scheme stated: “A 20mph speed limit would improve road safety, and encourage slower vehicle speeds within the area.”

Speed signs are set to be placed at the junctions of Hart Lane with Hart Avenue, Ryehill Gardens and Thornhill Gardens, as well as Everett Street and Chester Road, and Percy Street and Thornhill Gardens.

People will have a further chance to comment when a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) is advertised by the council.