New £8m Hartlepool art college campus set to be among UK’s best

A new £8.3million college campus that will take creative industries education in the North East to the next level is becoming a reality in Hartlepool.

Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) commissioned the project to create fit-for-purpose facilities for the 21st Century that can compete with other institutions in the region and nationally.

The building project on the site of the former Lynn Street Depot at the bottom of Church Street and Mainsforth Terrace is being carried out by construction company Esh Build, which is part of the Esh Group.

The college needed additional teaching space to fulfil its ambitious plans to become the premier specialist college in the North – increasing its student numbers.

Paul Redman, divisional director of Esh Build, said: “This is a really exciting project – not least because as a company we are so committed to nurturing talent and helping young people – who are the future of the region.

“This will be an impressive building – as its design is striking and benefits from the use of innovative materials - befitting a school of art and design; for example the use of photo-chromatic cladding which changes colour depending on the viewing angle.

“But also because it will be home to the region’s most creative minds for years to come – and Esh Build is proud to be part of its delivery.”

The project including a two-storey teaching and administrative building, created from refurbished existing space and a three storey bespoke workshop and studio on the former depot site.

Patrick Chapman, head of employability and external relations at the college, said: “Our new studios and learning spaces will enable CCAD to work with more students in the growing creative industries.

“They also provide an anchor for the development of the Church Street area as a centre for that industry and from our campus we can look forward to supporting even more start-up businesses.

“I think it is great, and appropriate, that Esh is such a key partner in the project given their long history of, and commitment to, skills development and partnership working in the region.”

It contains flexible studio spaces, a range of workshops and digital suites, plus outdoor seating, an amphitheatre in the middle of the development and vital car parking.

The current Church Square campus will be remodelled to provide a hub of academic support for students, including a new lecture theatre.

The new campus is due to be completed by Easter next year and reach full occupancy by September.