New app to crack down on noise menaces

Residents will be able to record and report noise disturbances using their mobile phone with the launch of a new app.

Durham County Council has become the first local authority in the North East to use mobile phone technology in this way, having launched the Noise App.

The app is available to download, but people must have an existing complaint registered with the council.

Residents who make a noise complaint to the council are provided with a user name and password, enabling them to register to use the app.

Only those with an existing complaint are given the log in details.

Users can then make recordings of any noise disturbance they are experiencing and submit them instantly to the council.

Officers from the authority’s nuisance action team can then use noise recordings alongside traditional diary evidence to allow them to make a more informed assessment on whether

a complaint constitutes a statutory noise nuisance.

Evidence gathered via the Noise App has already contributed to the seizure of a sound bar, hi-fi system and several speakers.

Joanne Waller, the council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “The introduction of the Noise App provides residents with an additional way to get us

evidence of the disturbance they are experiencing and allows our officers to provide a fast and efficient resolution to problems.

“The fact we have already been able to seize a sound bar, hi-fi system and speakers thanks to this app shows how valuable it will be in our efforts to protect our residents from

excessive noise.”

The Noise App can be downloaded onto an iPhone or Android device via App Store or Google Play.

For further information visit www.durham.gov.uk/article/3821/Noise-complaints or phone 03000 260000.