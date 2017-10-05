New art set to make waves on seafront

A new piece of public art is to be installed at Seaton Carew as part of council efforts to improve the area for visitors.

The circular sculpture, designed by town artist Stuart Langley, will be put in place near Seaton Reach after formal planning permission was granted.

Youngsters enjoying previous Seaton fairground rides.

Stuart, who specialises in light, neon and glass, was one of nine artists shortlisted by Hartlepool Borough Council to design a seafront sculpture aimed at linking key areas of the town, including Church Street, via public art.

His idea won a public vote receiving more than a third of the 1,591 votes cast.

A report by Hartlepool planning officer Leigh Dalby presented to councillors yesterday said the sculpture will serve as a unique tourist focal point for visitors and residents and provide a gateway marker into Seaton Carew and the promenade.

The report read: “The art installation is designed to highlight and showcase the changing Seaton skyline, and provide a visual appreciation of the environment for visitors.

“Whilst the installation will be visible within the streetscape it is considered to offer an enhancement to the public realm in this location to the benefit of the users and residents of the civic space that will not be detrimental to the visual amenity of the area.”

It will be created using locally collected sea glass and then be encapsulated in acrylic, and stainless steel to maximise natural light.

Standing at about 9ft tall on a granite plinth it will be illuminated by spotlights.

Elsewhere in Seaton, fairground rides are set to return after planning councillors renewed permission for amusements, rides and food vehicles behind the bus shelter at The Front.

Councillors also decided to lift a restriction limiting rides to children’s, paving the way for bigger attractions.

Councillor Marjorie James said: “I’m conscious in Hartlepool there is not a lot of activities for younger teenagers.”

Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher said: “I would welcome the move to have no restrictions on the larger rides.

“I think it would bring benefit to the area but also sustainability.”

Coun Ray Martin Wells added: “I think it’s important we cater for teenagers in the town.”

They also changed the hours from 8am to 6pm to 10am to 8pm, Mondays to Sundays and bank holidays, between April 1 and September 30.