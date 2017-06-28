New artwork brightens Hartlepool train station

Twelve new pieces of artwork inspired by the town have gone on display at Hartlepool railway station.

The designs by Cleveland College of Art and Design graduates Abigail Taylor and Owen Smith show popular landmarks in Hartlepool.

Artwork by Cleveland College of Art and Design graduates Abigail Taylor and Owen Smith.

The designs include the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Greatham Beck, the Heugh Battery Museum and Hartlepool Marina.

Abigail and Owen’s work was selected following a competition arranged by Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland College of Art and Design.

The winning designs have replaced posters that had been in place since the 2010 Tall Ships Race.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, leader of Hartlepool Council, said: “The new artwork looks great and provides a stunning welcome to the town.

Artwork by Cleveland College of Art and Design graduates Abigail Taylor and Owen Smith.

“Hundreds of thousands of visitors pass through the station each year and this is a way to showcase some of the great attractions on offer in Hartlepool.

“The new artwork also complements the bespoke Coast tourism film that is played on a widescreen TV in the station, along with the Coast mural that was put in place in 2016.”

The designs are located on the second platform and the Friends of Hartlepool Station helped prepare the area by undertaking a clean-up whilst the boards were installed by council staff.

The new boards have been financially supported by a number of Hartlepool councillors, Grand Central Rail and Cleveland College of Art and Design.

A3 and A4 prints of the new artworks are available to purchase at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Abigail Taylor, one of the winning artists, said: “Owen and I are absolutely thrilled to see our work on show and we hope local people and visitors to the town alike will enjoy seeing the twelve designs for many years to come.”

Patrick Chapman, head of employability and external relations at Cleveland College of Art and Design, said: “CCAD was very pleased to co-sponsor and help organise the competition to find new artworks to adorn the gateway to the town.”

Mike Anderson, secretary of the Friends of Hartlepool Station, said: “We were delighted to be able to perform a clean-up of the area prior to the installation of the new images.

“The first impression for a visitor arriving in a town is often formed by their view from a railway carriage.

“Future passengers can now enjoy clear and uninterrupted views of the impressive artwork on display.”